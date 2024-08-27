Capricorn: Stay calm and tension-free today. If you’re involved in a legal case concerning financial matters, the court is likely to rule in your favor, bringing you monetary benefits. Steer clear of arguments, confrontations, and unnecessary criticism of others. Today, your dreams and reality will blur in the bliss of love. It's wise to avoid joint ventures and partnerships for now. In the midst of your busy life, it can be hard to find time for yourself, but today is your lucky day—you’ll have plenty of time to focus on you. You’ll feel like the wealthiest person in the world as your partner showers you with affection. Remedy: Donate red lentils to those in need to help achieve success in your business endeavors.

• Lucky Colour: Indigo.

• Auspicious Time: 2:45 PM - 4:15 PM.