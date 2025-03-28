Capricorn: The support of influential people will give a significant boost to your confidence. Today, you may take your family out for a gathering and spend generously on them. Prioritize your family’s well-being, letting love and positivity guide your actions rather than material desires. Avoid excessive sentimental talk with your partner today. Instead, cherish the simple joys—like walking under the open sky and breathing in fresh air. A sense of mental peace will keep you balanced throughout the day. Your romantic moments will be beautiful, though minor health concerns may arise. Lending a helping hand to a friend will bring you a sense of fulfillment. Remedy: For a happy and fulfilling love life, gift your partner blue-hued flowers like orchids, irises, or hyacinths.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.