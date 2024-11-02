Capricorn: Try not to let your unpredictable nature affect your marital relationship; avoiding this will prevent future regrets. Married individuals may receive financial benefits from their in-laws today. Your children may need more of your attention, though they’ll be caring and supportive in return. You may feel a lack of romance today, but your magnetic, outgoing personality will keep you in the spotlight. Your spouse might be influenced by others, causing some tension, but your love and compassion can resolve any conflicts. Staying calm will help you maintain a positive atmosphere at home. Remedy: For good health, consider wearing a bangle made of bronze or brass.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.