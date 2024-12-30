Capricorn: Take care not to overindulge in food and consider joining a health club to maintain your fitness. Investments in antiques and jewelry are likely to yield financial benefits and bring prosperity. Your children may lend a hand with household tasks, lightening your load. Expect a delightful surprise from your romantic partner today that will make your day special. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to enhance your knowledge of the latest technologies and skills. Focus on managing your thoughts and staying productive, as distractions can sometimes lead to wasted time—make an effort to avoid that today. Your married life will feel especially warm and intimate, making this one of the coziest days you've ever shared. Remedy: For improved health, engrave a Mangal (Mars) Yantra on a gold ring and wear it.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.