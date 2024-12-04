Capricorn: You have a good chance of recovering from any physical illness, which will allow you to participate in sports competitions. You will experience monetary gains from multiple sources. To resolve personal issues, it’s important to understand each other’s perspectives. Avoid airing these problems in public, as it could lead to potential embarrassment. You may experience love at first sight today. After a tough period, your work will bring a pleasant surprise. However, it’s not a favourable day for travel. Your partner’s romantic side will be especially evident today, showing a deep level of affection. Remedy: Add a mixture of turmeric and milk to your bathing water for peace and bliss in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 9:15 am to 11 am.