Capricorn: Spend some quality time with close friends to help you unwind. Be cautious at work today, as a colleague may try to take something valuable of yours—so keep an eye on your belongings. Your high energy and enthusiasm will lead to positive outcomes and help ease any tensions at home. When out with your partner, be yourself in both appearance and behavior. Use your confidence to meet new people and expand your social circle. You and your partner will have a heartfelt conversation today, sharing deep feelings. Make time for hobbies like listening to music, dancing, or gardening—they’ll bring you a sense of fulfillment. Remedy: To enhance your financial situation, consider placing reed over your windows and doors.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.