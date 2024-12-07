Capricorn: Body aches and stress-related issues may trouble you today, so take steps to relax and care for your health. Financial improvements are on the horizon, bringing some relief. Your spouse will motivate you to quit smoking and may encourage you to let go of other unhealthy habits as well. This is the perfect time to take decisive action—strike while the iron is hot. Your partner will go out of their way to keep you happy, filling your day with warmth and affection. Although you may plan to start a fitness regimen, sticking to it might be a challenge, as in the past. Expect a memorable day in your married life, filled with the pure bliss of love. Ending the day by watching a movie with your loved ones could add a fun and entertaining touch to the evening. Remedy: Keep a copper coin or a piece of copper with you to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10.20 am to 12 pm.