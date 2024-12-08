Capricorn: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind is the gateway to everything in life—whether good or bad—since all experiences come through the mind. It is also key to solving life’s problems and bringing clarity. Today, you can successfully achieve your goal of saving money for yourself. You will find yourself managing your finances well. Friends and loved ones will offer their support. Love will feel deeply meaningful, and you'll experience this connection today. Travel may benefit your business relationships. It's also important to spend quality time with the younger members of your family, as neglecting this could hinder harmony at home. There might be a lack of trust between you and your spouse, leading to tension in your marriage. Remedy: Feed grass (Chara) to cows to promote a prosperous family life.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.