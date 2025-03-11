Gemini: Your charming personality will draw attention today. While travel may be exhausting for some, it is likely to bring financial gains. Elderly family members may have high expectations that seem unreasonable. Love will blur the lines between dreams and reality, filling your day with bliss. At work, you may struggle to focus due to indecision and a lack of motivation. You might even consider leaving early to spend quality time with your family, perhaps watching a movie or visiting a park. Your partner will make the day even more special by taking you on an emotional and romantic journey. Remedy: Enhance family happiness by distributing kheer (a rice-based sweet dish) to underprivileged girls.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm and 3 pm.