Gemini: Today, you may feel low on energy and easily irritated by minor issues. To secure your financial future, it's important to start saving money now. Your friends will uplift your mood by planning something fun for the evening. Despite any negativity from your partner, you will still express your love. In business meetings, avoid being too outspoken or emotional, as it could harm your reputation. Tonight, while spending time with your spouse, you'll realize the value of giving them more attention. However, your spouse might be preoccupied with friends today, which could leave you feeling upset. Remedy: For better health, include almonds (with skin), peanuts, split Bengal gram, and ghee in your diet, and consider offering yellow cloth at religious or spiritual places.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.