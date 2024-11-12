Gemini: You may encounter a few setbacks today, but don’t be discouraged. Instead, view these challenges as opportunities to work harder and turn them into stepping stones toward your goals. A relative may offer support during this time. Avoid making any long-term investments and consider spending quality time with a close friend for a positive boost. Your spouse will likely go out of their way to make you happy, though some emotional disturbances may arise. At work, your seniors seem supportive today, so don’t hesitate to express your thoughts. However, your spouse may not be as encouraging during challenging moments. Remedy: To enhance your love life, try eating a bit of honey before meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.