Gemini: Your energy levels will be high today, making it a great time to complete pending tasks. Stay mindful of your budget to avoid financial strain. Friends will add excitement to your day with fun plans for the evening. If you express love and care, your sweetheart will feel like an angel in your life. However, dealing with your partner may be a bit challenging. Value your time and avoid people who are difficult to understand, as it may only lead to unnecessary troubles. Love is in the air today—everything around you will seem more vibrant and beautiful. Remedy: Prepare multi-grain rotis or bread and feed them to birds to enhance financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.