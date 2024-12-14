Gemini: Think carefully before you speak, as your words might unintentionally hurt someone's feelings. While money is important, avoid letting financial concerns affect your relationships. With the support of your family and friends, you’ll feel a renewed sense of excitement and confidence today. Your boundless love is a priceless gift for your partner, and your impressive communication and work skills will shine through. Today, you’ll experience the true joy of being married, strengthening your bond with your spouse. At work, your sharp focus and dedication are likely to leave a positive impression on your boss. Remedy: Maintain excellent health by chanting "ॐ बुं बुधाय नमः" (Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice daily.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 1 pm.