Gemini: You may find your mind crowded with unwanted thoughts today, so try engaging in physical activities to stay occupied, as idle time can lead to unnecessary worry. You might need to spend money on your partner's health, but there’s no need for concern—your savings will cover it. Family members or your spouse may bring a bit of tension today. However, you’ll experience a sense of genuine, pure love. Creativity may feel blocked, making it hard to reach decisions. If you’re feeling disillusioned with financial or personal matters, consider visiting a spiritual teacher for guidance and peace. Married life will bring you joy and contentment today. Remedy: Chant the mantra “Ardhakaayam Mahaaveeryam, Chandraaditya Vimardanam; Simhika Garbha Sambootham, Tam Rahum Pranamaamyaham” 11 times to bring positive energy to your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.