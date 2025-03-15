Gemini: Today brings positive energy, and you may find relief from a long-standing illness. If you're traveling, be extra cautious with your valuables, especially your purse, to avoid theft. An unexpected message from a distant relative will bring joy and excitement to your family. Be mindful of your words today—harsh remarks could disturb your relationship with your partner. If you live away from home, you may find comfort spending your evening in a peaceful park or quiet space after finishing your tasks. Your spouse’s health may cause some disruptions to your plans, so be prepared for minor setbacks. Support and encouragement from you can greatly improve your children's academic performance. Remedy: For a stronger and happier love life, consider gifting a silver elephant to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.