Gemini: Your strong resilience and fearlessness will significantly boost your mental abilities. Maintain this momentum to help you stay in control of any situation. Today, you may meet someone at a party who offers valuable advice to improve your financial situation. Your knowledge and sense of humour will leave a positive impression on those around you. As work pressure builds, you may experience mental stress but try to relax during the latter part of the day. Take the opportunity to connect with experienced individuals and learn from their insights. Time moves quickly, so make sure to use it wisely. However, your spouse may seem indifferent to your health concerns today. Remedy: For a fulfilling love life, worship a banana tree and light ghee lamps near it on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.