Gemini: Recovery from a physical illness is likely. You’ll have plenty of energy today, and unexpected gains are possible. Support from relatives will help ease the worries in your mind. Even if you face disappointment in love, don’t let it get you down. It’s set to be a great day at work, and your magnetic, outgoing personality will win people over. However, stress from your spouse may affect your health. Remedy: To ensure harmony in your love life, consider donating leather shoes to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.