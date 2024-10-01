Gemini: You are likely to engage in sports today to keep up your physical stamina. While you have a good sense of what people expect from you, be cautious with your spending and avoid being too extravagant. Focus on the needs of your family members, as they should be your priority today. Your partner may feel hurt by something you said, so recognize your mistake and make amends before they become upset. Surround yourself with successful people who can offer insights into future opportunities. With determination, nothing is impossible. Your spouse will make extra time for you today, giving your relationship a special boost. Remedy: To maintain harmony in family life, seek the blessings of your father or father-like figures early each morning.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 a.m.