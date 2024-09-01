Gemini: A friend might challenge your open-mindedness and tolerance today. It's important to stay true to your values and make rational decisions. Investing in religious activities could bring you mental peace and stability. A disagreement with a neighbor might upset you, but it's crucial to keep your temper in check—remaining calm will prevent the situation from escalating. Remember, conflicts can't persist if you don't engage. Focus on maintaining good relations. Your boyfriend or girlfriend might be upset today due to family issues, so take the time to talk and comfort them. New opportunities may seem tempting, but avoid making any rushed decisions. As you spend time with your spouse tonight, you'll realize the importance of dedicating more time to them. Regularly surprising your partner can help them feel valued and cherished. Remedy: Worship an iron idol of your personal deity at home to enhance family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 3:50 pm