Gemini: Today, you are likely to enjoy good health, allowing you to engage in fun activities with your friends. Your financial situation looks promising, and you may even be able to clear some debts or ongoing loans. A fresh look, a new outfit, and even new friendships could be on the cards for you. The loneliness you've been feeling for a long time may come to an end as you find someone special. Engaging with influential people will provide you with valuable ideas and opportunities. In your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series on your phone. Your spouse will express admiration for you today, showering you with praise and rekindling their love for you. Remedy: Use bamboo, cane, or a reed basket to store fruits and bread, as this will help remove obstacles in family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6:35 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.