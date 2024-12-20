Gemini: Today, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. It’s a good day to discuss investments and savings with your family, as their advice could help enhance your financial situation. Be mindful of your spending and avoid late nights, as an extravagant lifestyle might cause tension at home. Your partner may seem irritable, adding to your stress. Use your free time to unwind by watching a web series on your phone. A minor argument with your spouse over an old issue, like forgetting a special occasion, may arise, but everything will settle by the end of the day. You’ll also get to enjoy some delicious home-cooked dishes, reminding you of the joy of good food. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) extensively at home to attract positive financial energy.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.