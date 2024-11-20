Gemini: Today is perfect for engaging in activities that boost your self-esteem. However, curb the urge to indulge excessively in entertainment, both in terms of time and money. Pay extra attention to your parent’s health and well-being. Your love life will flourish beautifully, filling your day with joy. Growing confidence and visible progress will mark your day. Participating in volunteer work will not only benefit those in need but also give you a fresh, positive perspective on yourself. Though love after marriage may seem rare, you will experience its magic throughout the day. Remedy: Enhance family happiness by distributing food to young girls.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.