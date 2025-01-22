Gemini: Adopt a balanced diet to improve your physical well-being. Financial relief may come your way, helping resolve longstanding issues instantly. However, be cautious with your extravagant lifestyle—late nights and overspending could create tension at home. Family members from your spouse's side might disrupt your day, causing minor frustrations. On the positive side, your partner will be enthusiastic and supportive of your new plans and ventures. Favourable planetary alignments will give you plenty of reasons to feel happy today. However, your spouse might prioritize spending time with friends, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: Donate green fabric or bangles to eunuchs (kinnars). This act of kindness, associated with Mercury, can help reduce its negative effects and promote harmony in your life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.