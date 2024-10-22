Gemini: You will finally find relief from the stress and worries that have been troubling you for a long time. This is the perfect time to make lifestyle changes to keep those troubles away for good. You might see great profits in your business today, and it’s a good day to take your business to new heights. However, avoid engaging in any shady deals, as your mental peace is more important. If you feel misunderstood by your partner, take some time to be with them, talk openly, and express your true feelings. At work, you might find yourself in control of everything today. Since you prefer time alone after social interactions, today will be a great day for you to unwind and enjoy some personal space. Your spouse will quickly make you feel better today, bringing comfort and ease. Remedy: Chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya" 11 times in the morning and evening to increase happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.