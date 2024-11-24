Gemini: Your positive attitude and confidence are likely to leave a strong impression on those around you. Unemployed individuals of this sign may find job opportunities today, improving their financial situation. Avoid engaging in any unethical business practices to maintain your peace of mind. If you’re planning to spend quality time with your partner, pay attention to your attire, as neglecting this could upset them. New job opportunities or business proposals may uplift your mood. After work, you might unwind by indulging in your favourite hobbies, which will help you relax. Although everything may not go as planned today, you’ll enjoy a lovely time with your spouse. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.