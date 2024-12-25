Gemini: Your confidence and energy will be high today, giving you the drive to accomplish tasks effectively. However, avoid unnecessary expenses to prevent a financial crunch. Be cautious about sharing personal and confidential information, and maintain a balanced approach in your relationships—avoid being too forceful in love matters. At work, your past efforts may gain recognition, and a promotion could be on the cards based on your performance. Business owners might benefit from seeking advice from experienced individuals to expand their ventures. Remember, avoiding a challenging situation will only make it worse, so face issues head-on. You may find your spouse’s mood a bit off, which could lead to minor annoyances. Handle the situation with patience. Remedy: Use a moderate amount of red chilli while cooking to attract economic well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.