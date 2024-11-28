Gemini: Maintain a balanced diet and exercise regularly to stay fit. While you might indulge in an outing or party with friends today, your financial situation will remain stable. At home, your children may bring up an exaggerated issue—be sure to gather all the facts before reacting. Your romantic relationship will flourish, reminding you of the joy and beauty of love. Colleagues or subordinates are likely to be especially supportive, making your workday smoother. Compliments and recognition that you've long desired may come your way. With a little effort, this could turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Prepare a dessert with milk, rice, and sugar. Enjoy it after moonrise under the moonlight to enhance family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.