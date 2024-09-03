Gemini: Today, you'll be bursting with energy, and whatever tasks you take on will be completed in half the time you usually need. Your financial situation is set to improve as the day progresses. A deeper connection with your spouse will bring happiness, peace, and prosperity at home. You'll find fulfillment by spreading joy and letting go of past mistakes. Be cautious about making commitments unless you're sure you can keep them. With some free time on your hands, consider reconnecting with old friends. Today, you'll leave behind any unhappy memories from your married life and focus on the joy of the present. Remedy: Incorporate colors like cream, white, and pastels into your daily attire to bring more positivity and success into your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m