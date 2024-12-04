Gemini: Take care of your health, as neglecting it could lead to complications. The investments you made in the past to secure your future are likely to yield positive returns today. However, an old acquaintance might cause some trouble. Be mindful of your behaviour, as it won't take much to upset your partner today. If you’ve been aspiring to enter the marketing field, your dream may finally come true, bringing immense happiness and resolving past challenges in securing the job. You can make the most of your free time by spending it with the younger members of your family. However, your spouse’s preoccupation with work might leave you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: Wearing white clothing regularly will promote better health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.