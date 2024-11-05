Gemini: Your energy will be high today. Take time to carefully research any investment opportunity that interests you, and consult experts before committing. Avoid controversial topics that might lead to arguments with loved ones. Your endless love is deeply valued by your partner. However, family-related issues may lower your energy at work today. Business owners should be cautious of their partners, as there could be a risk of harm. Feeling disillusioned by money, love, or family matters, you might seek peace by visiting a spiritual teacher today. Your spouse will express appreciation for you, rekindling their admiration and affection. Remedy: Brush your teeth daily with a bay twig to bring good fortune to your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 a.m. to 1.15 p.m.