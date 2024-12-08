Gemini: Your mind will be open to positive influences today. Those running small businesses may receive valuable advice from loved ones that can lead to financial benefits. An old friend might reach out in the evening, bringing back fond memories. Today, everything—time, work, money, friends, family—will take a backseat, as you and your partner focus entirely on each other. At work, you'll find yourself in a position of strength, with the upper hand in every situation. You’ll have plenty of time to spend with your spouse, and your lover will feel deeply touched by your affection and attention. However, the day may bring some tension, as disagreements could arise, weakening your relationship. Remedy: For better career, work, or business outcomes, use a herbal-based toothpaste, such as neem or babool, to brush your teeth.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.