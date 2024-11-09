Leo: Your kind nature will bring you many joyful moments today. New opportunities for earning money look promising. Before making any changes to your home, be sure to get others' approval. Without the presence of your loved one, you may feel an emptiness. If you live away from home, you might enjoy spending your free time in a quiet place or park this evening. An action by your spouse might feel awkward initially, but later, you'll see it was for the best. Treating yourself is a great idea after a long week, and you'll enjoy it even more if friends join in. Remedy: For harmony in family life, store water in a yellow glass bottle, place it in sunlight, and drink it.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.