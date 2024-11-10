Leo: Today, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. Financial transactions will keep you busy, but by the end of the day, you'll manage to save a good amount. Spending time with grandchildren will bring you immense joy. Your heart will beat in harmony with your partner’s today, as romance fills the air. At work, tasks will pick up speed, thanks to full support from colleagues and seniors. Avoid sharing too much about your feelings with others today. If you and your spouse have been feeling low recently, today promises unexpected fun and laughter. Remedy: Feed cows boiled potatoes mixed with turmeric powder to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.