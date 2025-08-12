Leo: Watch your diet and keep up with exercise to stay fit. You may step into an exciting new situation today that could also bring financial gains. It’s an auspicious day for family gatherings and important ceremonies. Your partner will be in a romantic mood, so make the most of it. Fresh money-making ideas may come to you—don’t hesitate to explore them. You value personal space, and today you’re likely to enjoy plenty of free time, which you can use to hit the gym or play a game. Expect to relive some of your most beautiful romantic memories with your spouse. Remedy: Soak barley overnight and feed it to animals and birds in the morning to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.