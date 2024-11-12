Leo: Regular exercise can help you manage your weight effectively. With smart decisions, you could also earn some extra money today. It’s a good time to consider home improvement projects, and an unexpected romantic encounter may brighten your day. If you’ve been hoping to connect with a colleague, today might bring the opportunity. Someone from your past could reach out, creating a memorable moment. However, you might feel disappointed due to a lack of support from your spouse during a challenging time. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, feed cows and brown dogs.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.