Leo: Your smile will act as the perfect remedy for battling low moods. It’s an ideal day to invest in items that are likely to increase in value over time. However, expect some unpredictability on the home front. Excitingly, your romantic fantasies may come to life today. You might spend the evening with a colleague, though by the end, it could feel like time wasted. Something pleasant in the morning will set a joyful tone for the rest of your day. Avoid getting caught up in trivial matters—consider learning a new language instead, as it will enhance your communication skills. Remedy: Donate wheat flour, rice, milk, curd, and sugar to a woman in need to invite positivity into your day.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.