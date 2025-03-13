Leo: Support from influential people will significantly boost your confidence today. Your siblings may seek financial assistance, which could put some strain on your budget, but the situation will improve soon. Expect visitors in the evening, keeping you engaged. A heartfelt message or conversation with your beloved or spouse will lift your spirits. Pending projects and plans are likely to progress toward completion. Spend some time reading spiritual books, as they may help you overcome certain challenges. Those who believe marriage is only about physical intimacy are mistaken—today, you will experience the essence of true love. Remedy: Avoid consuming alcohol within the family to promote happiness and well-being, as the Sun, a sattvik planet, opposes tamsik influences.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.