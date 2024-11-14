Leo: Channel your extra energy into something productive for good results. Put your creative ideas to use and consider ways to earn extra income. Avoid discussing personal matters with casual acquaintances. Love is best felt and shared with your partner. Today, your consistent hard work is likely to pay off. Be mindful of how you spend your free time—too much time on your phone or TV might annoy your spouse, who may want to connect with you. It seems you’ll get special attention from your partner today. Remedy: Feed barley-flour balls to fish to enhance family prosperity and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.