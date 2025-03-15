Leo: Today, you may find yourself filled with a renewed sense of hope and positivity. Those who have taken loans might face some challenges in managing repayments, so be mindful of your finances. By resolving differences with family members, you'll find it easier to achieve your goals. Encourage your partner to see things from your perspective to avoid potential conflicts. In the midst of a busy lifestyle, finding time for yourself can be difficult — but today, you'll have the opportunity to relax and unwind. You'll also realize the depth of the promises made in your marriage, reaffirming that your spouse is truly your soulmate. If you're married, be prepared for possible concerns regarding your children that may leave you feeling upset. Remedy: Keeping a piece of silver or a silver coin in your pocket can help attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 12 pm.