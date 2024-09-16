Leo: Smile, as it is the best remedy for all your problems. Unexpected financial gains could brighten your day. Your children may ask for your assistance with their school projects. Romantic feelings will be mutual today, adding joy to your relationship. Stay alert when interacting with important people—you might come across valuable advice. Elders under this zodiac sign may have the chance to reconnect with old friends during their free time. Your partner may unintentionally do something wonderful today, creating a truly unforgettable moment. Remedy: To remove obstacles in family life, use a bamboo, cane, or reed basket or tray to store fruits and bread (rotis).

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.