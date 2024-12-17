Leo: Keep your emotions and impulses under control to avoid disruptions. Clinging to outdated ideas can hinder your progress and block your growth. Use your creativity to explore opportunities for extra income. Avoid arguments with those you live with, and try to resolve conflicts peacefully. You may face misunderstandings with your partner, making it hard to explain your perspective. Focus on your work to achieve greater productivity. Spend your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or another peaceful religious place to avoid unnecessary conflicts and find calm. You and your partner may benefit from giving each other some space to strengthen your relationship. Remedy: Donate bronze vessels at a Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga temple to enjoy good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.