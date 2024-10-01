Leo: Your lack of willpower may leave you vulnerable to emotional and mental stress. Unrealistic planning could result in a shortage of funds. If you try to impose your decisions on others today, it may backfire and harm your interests. Patience is key to achieving positive outcomes. Emotional turmoil may also trouble you, so think carefully before starting any new project. On the bright side, your communication and work skills will be impressive. However, you might have a disagreement with your spouse over a significant expense. Remedy: Keep a conch shell in your prayer room and worship it daily to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.