Leo: Your health is in good shape today. Investing in real estate could be profitable. Someone who previously harbored negative feelings towards you may reach out to make amends. You'll find yourself reminiscing about happy memories. Business partners will be supportive, and together you'll tackle any pending tasks. Take some time to reflect on your shortcomings and work on self-improvement. Your married life feels particularly joyful today. Remedy: Wear a golden ring on your ring finger to enhance harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: After 2 pm