Leo: Your health is in excellent condition. Consider putting any extra money in a secure investment that will yield returns in the future. A long-awaited message from a distant relative will bring good news for your whole family, especially you. Love transcends the senses, and today you will truly feel the joy of love. It’s a favorable day for sending out your resume or attending an interview. If you’ve been hoping for something exciting to happen in your life, relief is on the way. Life has its surprises, and today you will be amazed by a wonderful side of your partner. Remedy: To enhance your financial status, incorporate moderate amounts of spices (garam masala), dried fruits, and jaggery into your daily cooking.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.