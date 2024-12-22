Leo: Past mistakes might lead to frustration and mental unrest today, leaving you unsure of your next steps. Don’t hesitate to seek advice or support from others. Unexpected sources could bring you financial gains. A festive atmosphere at home will help ease your stress—ensure you actively participate rather than staying on the sidelines. Bring meaning to your life by embracing joy and letting go of past mistakes with forgiveness. You have great potential, so seize the opportunities that come your way. Consider making changes to enhance your appearance and boost your confidence, which may also attract potential partners. Your married life will feel especially harmonious and joyful today. Remedy: Maintain faith in God and avoid engaging in any form of psychological conflict. This will help you stay healthy and balanced.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Red.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.