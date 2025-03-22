Leo: You are naturally gifted with confidence and intelligence—make the most of it. If you invest in the stock market, be extra cautious today, as losses are possible. Stay vigilant and manage your finances wisely. Family matters may feel challenging, but a caring and understanding friend will offer comfort. To improve your day, carve out time for yourself despite your busy schedule. Your parents may surprise your spouse with a meaningful gift, bringing more joy to your married life. If you have a beautiful singing voice, using it to serenade your partner could make their day extra special. Remedy: Store Gangajal in a green bottle and bury it near the root of a peepul tree to promote peace and harmony in the family.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm.