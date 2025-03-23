Leo: Children will bring joy to your evening, making it a perfect time to unwind with a pleasant dinner after a hectic day. Their presence will refresh and energize you. An improvement in finances will allow you to make important purchases. If you’re feeling stressed, share your thoughts with close friends or relatives to ease your mind. Your beloved may seek commitment—be honest and avoid making promises you can't keep. You might set ambitious goals today, but don’t be discouraged if results don’t meet your expectations. You may plan creative activities in your free time, though success might be elusive. The day is filled with romance—good food, delightful scents, and joyful moments will make your time with your spouse truly special. Remedy: Wrap any ancestral property, souvenir, or heirloom in a yellow cloth and store it in a locker to enhance financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.