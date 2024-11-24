Leo: You may recover from a long-standing illness today. Be vigilant about your belongings, as there is a risk of losing some movable property. Spending time with your family in social activities will create a cheerful and relaxing atmosphere for everyone. Your partner sees your presence as what makes life truly meaningful. Show discretion and courage when facing challenges at work. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll carve out time for your children, reminding you of the joys you might be missing. Today is all about love and romance—you’ll experience an extraordinary connection with your spouse. Remedy: Place a Ketu Yantra in your puja room or family altar and worship it regularly to improve your business or work life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.