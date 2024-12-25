Leo: Trust yourself to know what’s best for you—be strong, bold, and decisive, and embrace the outcomes of your choices. Investments related to your home are likely to yield profitable results. Celebrate your wife's achievements with genuine appreciation and joy. Your energy levels will be high, especially as your partner brings you immense happiness. Engaging with accomplished individuals today may inspire you with new ideas and plans. Consider surprising your spouse by dedicating quality time to them and setting aside your work. This could lead to a deep and meaningful romantic conversation, strengthening your bond. Remedy: Ensure your home receives adequate sunlight to promote good health and positivity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.