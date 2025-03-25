Leo: Your child’s achievements will bring you immense joy today. If you have borrowed money from a relative, you may have to repay it under any circumstances. Your innocent and childlike nature will help resolve a family issue. However, outside interference could lead to conflicts. Stay open to new money-making opportunities that come your way. Those who are often accused of neglecting family time may plan to spend quality moments with loved ones, but unexpected work may disrupt their plans. A disagreement with your spouse could arise due to a relative’s involvement. Remedy: To strengthen your relationship with your partner, read the Matsyavatar Katha of Lord Vishnu together, if possible.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm.